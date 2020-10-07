Gold plunges ₹694; silver up ₹126

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,892 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.73 per ounce

Gold prices plunged ₹694 to ₹51,215 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at ₹51,909 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, rose ₹126 to ₹63,427 per kg, from ₹63,301 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 karats in Delhi plunged ₹694 amid rupee appreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Meanwhile, snapping its two-day losing streak, the rupee strengthened by 13 paise to settle at 73.33 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday helped by positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

