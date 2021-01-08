Gold plunges ₹ 614, silver tanks ₹ 1,609

Gold prices fell ₹ 614 to ₹ 49,763 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, tracking a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 50,377 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also plunged ₹ 1,609 to ₹ 67,518 per kilogram from ₹ 69,127 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,889 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at $ 26.68 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed sharp selling on Friday as dollar rebounded," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.