Gold plunges ₹ 491; silver tumbles ₹ 724

New Delhi

16 September 2021 16:44 IST

Gold in the national capital on Thursday plunged ₹ 491 to ₹ 45,735 per 10 gram amid a decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹ 46,226 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled ₹ 724 to ₹ 61,541 per kilogram from ₹ 62,265 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Advertising

Advertising

The Indian rupee inched higher by 5 paise to 73.45 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,786 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 23.60 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak falling below $1,790 per ounce with a rally in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.