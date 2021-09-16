Markets

Gold plunges ₹ 491; silver tumbles ₹ 724

Gold in the national capital on Thursday plunged ₹ 491 to ₹ 45,735 per 10 gram amid a decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹ 46,226 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled ₹ 724 to ₹ 61,541 per kilogram from ₹ 62,265 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee inched higher by 5 paise to 73.45 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,786 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 23.60 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak falling below $1,790 per ounce with a rally in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 4:45:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-plunges-491-silver-tumbles-724/article36494301.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY