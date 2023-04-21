Gold plunges ₹430 ahead of Akshay Tritiya; silver tumbles by ₹670

April 21, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices plunged by ₹430 to ₹60,550 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹60,980 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled ₹670 to ₹75,080 per kg.

Retail demand is likely to improve on Akshay Tritiya, which is considered an auspicious day to buy valuables and gold, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. Akshay Tritiya is falling on Saturday.

In the overseas markets, gold and silver were quoting lower at $1,988 per ounce and $25.12 per ounce, respectively.