HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold plunges ₹430 ahead of Akshay Tritiya; silver tumbles by ₹670

Retail demand is likely to improve on Akshay Tritiya, which is considered an auspicious day.

April 21, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Women buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad. File

Women buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Gold prices plunged by ₹430 to ₹60,550 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹60,980 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled ₹670 to ₹75,080 per kg.

Retail demand is likely to improve on Akshay Tritiya, which is considered an auspicious day to buy valuables and gold, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. Akshay Tritiya is falling on Saturday.

In the overseas markets, gold and silver were quoting lower at $1,988 per ounce and $25.12 per ounce, respectively.

Related Topics

market and exchange / gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.