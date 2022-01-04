Markets

Gold plunges ₹ 302; silver declines by ₹ 597

Photo used for representational purpose only. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday plunged by ₹ 302 to ₹ 46,814 per 10 grams, reflecting an overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹ 47,116 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by ₹ 597 to ₹ 60,625 per kg from ₹ 61,222 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat at Delhi plunged by ₹ 302 reflecting overnight decline in COMEX gold prices," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading at $ 1,804 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 22.83 per ounce.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2022 4:12:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-plunges-302-silver-declines-by-597/article38108553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY