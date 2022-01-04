Gold plunges ₹ 302; silver declines by ₹ 597

In the international market, gold was trading at $ 1,804 per ounce.

Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday plunged by ₹ 302 to ₹ 46,814 per 10 grams, reflecting an overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹ 47,116 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by ₹ 597 to ₹ 60,625 per kg from ₹ 61,222 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat at Delhi plunged by ₹ 302 reflecting overnight decline in COMEX gold prices," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading at $ 1,804 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 22.83 per ounce.