Gold plunges ₹300 on weak global cues, muted demand

Gold prices plunged ₹300 to ₹34,170 per 10 gram in the national capital on June 26 due to tepid demand from local jewellers and weak trend overseas, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver also followed suit and plummeted by ₹500 to ₹38,700 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said gold prices fell on weak demand from local jewellers and subdued global trend.

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at $1,408.57 an ounce after hovering near six-year highs on Tuesday, while silver was down at $15.22 an ounce in New York.

“Bullion prices traded lower with international spot gold prices falling below $1,410 with recovery in dollar index post Fed officials comments. The less aggressive signal for rate cut prompted profit booking in gold prices from six-years highs,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

He said gold prices declined further on Wednesday noon after a U.S. government official said U.S.-China trade deal is 90% done.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity plummeted ₹300 each to ₹34,170 and ₹34,000 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold also declined by ₹100 to ₹26,800 per eight gram.

Silver ready prices fell by ₹500 to ₹38,700 kg, while weekly-based delivery dropped ₹399 to ₹37,734 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins held flat at ₹81,000 for buying and ₹82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.