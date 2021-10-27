Markets

Gold plunges ₹ 244; silver tumbles ₹ 654

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday plunged by ₹ 244 to ₹ 46,747 per 10 gram reflecting the decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹ 46,991 per 10 gram.

Silver dipped ₹ 654 to ₹ 63,489 per kilogram from ₹ 64,143 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,787 per ounce and silver declined marginally to $ 23.94 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.32 % down at $ 1,787 per ounce on Wednesday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.


Comments
