Gold plunges ₹ 1,492, silver tanks ₹ 1,476

New Delhi

20 August 2020 16:54 IST

In the international market, gold was trading lower.

Gold prices plunged by ₹ 1,492 to ₹ 52,819 per 10 grams on Thursday in the national capital in line with sell-off in international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious yellow metal had closed at ₹ 54,311 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also witnessed weak trend as it tanked ₹ 1,476 to ₹ 67,924 per kg, from ₹ 69,400 per kg in the previous day.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,927 per ounce and silver was quoting marginally higher at USD 26.71 per ounce.

“Gold prices continued downtrend on Thursday with stronger dollar post US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

As per the FOMC minutes, the committee members have expressed concern over the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic growth.