Gold marginally lower; silver tumbles ₹ 515

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday witnessed a muted trend and was marginally down by ₹ 6 to ₹ 46,123 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at ₹ 46,129 per 10 gram.

Silver dipped ₹ 515 to ₹ 61,821 per kilogram from ₹ 62,336 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,811 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 23.82 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,811 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices kept range-bound trading off the recent highs on stronger dollar and positive equity indices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.