Gold marginally lower; silver slips ₹137

In the international market, gold traded lower at $1,753 per ounce and silver flat at $ 22.42 per ounce. File.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold in the national capital was down marginally by ₹37 to ₹ 45,539 per 10 gram on Monday amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹45,576 per 10 grams.

Silver declined ₹137 to ₹59,203 per kilogram from ₹59,340 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded lower at $1,753 per ounce and silver flat at $ 22.42 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.44 per cent down at $1,753 per ounce on Monday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.


