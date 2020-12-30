Gold marginally lower; silver gains

New Delhi

30 December 2020 17:15 IST

Gold was marginally down by ₹ 16 to ₹ 49,484 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a stronger rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 49,500 per 10 gram.

However, silver gained ₹ 205 to ₹ 67,673 per kilogram from its previous close of ₹ 67,468 per kilogram.

Advertising

Advertising

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, Gold was quoting marginally up at USD 1,879 per ounce, and silver was flat at USD 26.22 per ounce.

"Gold prices gained as the dollar index fell from yesterday. Worries over economic recovery on pandemic fears have supported bullion prices to trade firm," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.