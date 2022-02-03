Markets

Gold marginally higher; silver tumbles ₹536

Gold price in the national capital on February 3 gained ₹37 to ₹47,902 per 10 grams supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹47,865 per 10 grams.

However, silver tumbled ₹536 to ₹61,102 per kg from ₹61,638 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,803 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.55 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at $1,803 per ounce on Thursday,” Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.


