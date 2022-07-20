Gold marginally higher; silver jumps ₹35

Gold rose by ₹20 to ₹50,202 per 10 grams

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold rose by ₹20 to ₹50,202 per 10 grams

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by ₹20 to ₹50,202 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at ₹50,182 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained ₹35 to ₹55,467 per kg from ₹55,432 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi were up by Rs 20 per 10 grams supported by weak COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,708 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.80 per ounce.