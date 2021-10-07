Markets

Gold marginally higher; silver climbs ₹490

PTI New Delhi 07 October 2021 16:15 IST
Updated: 07 October 2021 16:15 IST

Gold in the national capital on October 7 rose by ₹65 to ₹46,012 per 10 gram in line with a jump in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹45,947 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹490 to ₹60,172 per kilogram from ₹59,682 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded in the green at $1,766 per ounce and silver flat at $22.74 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at $1,766 per ounce on October 7. Gold prices witnessed recovery with fall in the dollar index and weaker U.S. bond yields,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

