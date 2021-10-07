Markets

Gold marginally higher; silver climbs ₹490

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold in the national capital on October 7 rose by ₹65 to ₹46,012 per 10 gram in line with a jump in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹45,947 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹490 to ₹60,172 per kilogram from ₹59,682 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded in the green at $1,766 per ounce and silver flat at $22.74 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at $1,766 per ounce on October 7. Gold prices witnessed recovery with fall in the dollar index and weaker U.S. bond yields,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.


Comments
