Gold marginally down; silver gains ₹40

New Delhi

21 September 2021 16:19 IST

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹45,261 per 10 grams

Gold in the national capital on September 21 was marginally down by ₹3 to ₹45,258 per 10 grams inline with weak global precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹45,261 per 10 grams.

Silver gained ₹40 to ₹58,750 per kilogram from ₹58,710 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Advertising

Advertising

The Indian rupee appreciated 15 paise to 73.59 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on September 21.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,761 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.42 per ounce.

“The two-day U.S. FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] meeting will start today and market players will await for any comments from FED officials to gauge tapering clues,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst [Commodities], Tapan Patel.