Gold lower by ₹125; silver tanks ₹339

Gold prices declined by ₹125 to ₹47,837 per 10 gram; Silver also declined by ₹339 to ₹61,477 per kg

Gold prices declined by ₹125 to ₹47,837 per 10 gram in the local market in New Delhi on Wednesday in line with lower global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹47,962 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined by ₹339 to ₹61,477 per kg from ₹61,816 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,799 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.67 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading down at $1,799 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices traded down with gold falling below $1,800 per ounce with market players looking for fresh cues post U.S. FOMC meeting,” Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.