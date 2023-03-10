ADVERTISEMENT

Gold jumps ₹Rs 395; silver declines ₹ 115

March 10, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - New Delhi

In the previous trade, gold had ended at ₹55,145 per 10 grams

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold price jumped ₹395 to ₹55,540 per 10 grams in the national capital on March 10 amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at ₹55,145 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined ₹115 to Rs 62,095 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹Rs 55,540 per 10 grams, up ₹Rs 395 per 10 grams," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,833 per ounce while silver was down at $20.09 per ounce.

"Gold price inched higher as the dollar and U.S. Yields eased after data showed that weekly U.S. jobless claims grew more than expected, spurring hopes that a softening labour market could pave the way for less-aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US