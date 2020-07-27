Gold jumps ₹905, silver zooms ₹3,347

New Delhi

27 July 2020 22:33 IST

Gold prices in the national capital continued to hit new highs, rising by ₹905 to ₹52,960 per 10 gm on Monday, in line with the rally in international market, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at ₹52,055 per 10 gm in the previous trade.

Silver was also in huge demand as it zoomed ₹3,347 to ₹65,670 per kg.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi continued to hit new highs, with the rally in international prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at $1,935 per ounce. Gold prices traded higher on concerns over sluggish economic recovery, Mr. Patel said.