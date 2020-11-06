Gold jumps ₹ 791; silver zooms ₹ 2,147

Gold prices jumped ₹ 791 to ₹ 51,717 per 10 grams on Friday, rallying for the third consecutive day, supported by rally in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹ 50,926 per 10 grams.
In tandem with a rise in gold, silver also zoomed ₹ 2,147 to ₹ 64,578 per kg from ₹ 62,431 per kilogram in the previous day.
In the international market, gold was quoting in the green at $1,950 per ounce and silver was flat at $25.44 per ounce.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices traded higher on expectations of more stimulus packages.
