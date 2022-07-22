Markets

Gold jumps ₹594; silver rallies ₹998

PTI New Delhi July 22, 2022 15:56 IST
Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped by ₹594 to ₹50,341 per 10 grams, reflecting a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at ₹49,747 per 10 grams.

Silver also surged by ₹998 to ₹55,164 per kg from ₹54,166 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi climbed by Rs 594 per 10 grams in line with rising global gold prices and haven demand," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,718 per ounce, while silver was flat at $18.81 per ounce.

Gold prices witnessed buying in the previous session on the weak dollar and rally in equity indices, Mr. Parmar added.

