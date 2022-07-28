Gold jumps ₹592; silver rallies ₹1,335
In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at ₹51,158 per 10 grams.
Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped ₹592 to ₹51,750 per 10 grams, amid a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
Silver also surged by ₹1,335 to ₹56,937 per kg from ₹55,602 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,747 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.38 per ounce.
"Gold prices rallied after U.S. Federal Reserve hiked key interest rates by 75 bps in line with market expectations," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.
