HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold jumps ₹510; silver rises by ₹450

The yellow metal is at ₹60,210 per 10 gram.

June 16, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Women selects gold jewellery at a showroom in New Delhi. File

Women selects gold jewellery at a showroom in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold price jumped ₹510 to ₹60,210 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid strong cues in international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at ₹59,700 per 10 gram.

Silver also climbed ₹450 to ₹73,050 per kg.

"Gold advanced in the Asian trading hours on Friday, with spot gold in the Delhi markets trading at ₹60,210/10 gram, up ₹510 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at $1,962 per ounce and $23.95 per ounce, respectively.

The dollar index dropped to a fresh five-week low and settled lower by 0.81% at 102.12 in the previous session on the back of weak U.S. macro data and hawkish comments from the European Central Bank president that indicate another interest rate hike in July, Mr. Gandhi said.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.