Gold jumps ₹506; silver zooms ₹1,374

January 03, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price in the national capital jumped ₹506 to ₹55,940 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a rally in prices of the precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had touched ₹55,434 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed to ₹1,374 to ₹71,224 per kilogram.

"Comex spot gold price have resumed trading on a positive note in early Asian hours on Tuesday. Safe haven demand pushed yellow metal's price higher," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was trading in green at $1,843 per ounce while silver was up at $24.37 per ounce.

"Gold prices inched higher hitting a six-month high as market's attention turn to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, due this week. Minutes from the Fed's December policy meeting are due on Wednesday, which could offer hints on the central bank's tightening path," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.