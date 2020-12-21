Gold jumps ₹496; silver zooms by ₹2,249

New Delhi

21 December 2020 17:19 IST

Gold prices in the national capital jumped ₹496 to ₹50,297 per 10 gram on December 21 in line with rally in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹49,801 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also gained ₹2,249 to ₹69,477 per kg, from ₹67,228 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee declined 17 paise to 73.73 against a U.S. dollar in the opening trade on December 21.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at $1,898 per ounce and silver was also trading in the green at $26.63 per ounce.

HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices traded higher on worries over rising coronavirus cases, which weigh down vaccine rollout sentiments.

The U.K. imposes strict lockdown measures, while restrictions in Europe and other parts of the world may flag economic recovery concerns, he added.