Gold jumps ₹440; silver declines ₹360

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,988.80 per ounce and silver was marginally down at $25.01 per ounce.

April 25, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photograph used for representational purposes only.

Photograph used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold prices jumped ₹440 to ₹60,580 per 10 grams in the national capital on April 25 amid gains in precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at ₹60,140 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver, however, declined ₹360 to ₹75,240 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,580 per 10 grams, up ₹440 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst — Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,988.80 per ounce and silver was marginally down at $25.01 per ounce.

"Gold is trading steady after posting gains in the early morning session, helped by a softer dollar. However, investors are looking forward to further U.S. economic data due this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's next policy move," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

