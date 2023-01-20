HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold jumps ₹433; silver zooms ₹990 amid strong global trends

The precious metal had ended at ₹56,592 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

January 20, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Women buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad. File

Women buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Gold prices jumped by ₹433 to ₹57,025 per 10 grams on Friday amid a rally in the metal in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at ₹56,592 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed ₹990 to ₹69,208 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹57,025 per 10 grams, up ₹433 per 10 grams," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading in green at $1,932 per ounce and $24.02 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices traded up in Asian hours on Friday supported by safe-haven demand as weak U.S. economic readings and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve members fuelled recession worries, the analyst said.

"Market participants are anticipating a 25 bps rate hike in the February meet, lower than the previous meetings, this is weighing on the U.S. yields as well supporting bullion," said Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.