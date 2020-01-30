Gold jumps ₹400 on wedding season demand

Gold prices on January 30 jumped ₹400 to ₹41,524 per 10 gram in the national capital helped by wedding season demand and overall recovery in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also climbed ₹737 to ₹47,392 per kg from ₹46,655 per kg on January 29.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at ₹41,124 per 10 gram.

“Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi was trading higher by ₹400 supported by wedding season demand and overall recovery in global gold prices. The busy wedding session in coming months may support spot gold prices to trade up,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 19 paise to 71.47 against the dollar in opening trade on January 30.

In the global market, both gold and silver were trading with gains at $1,582 per ounce and $17.72 per ounce, respectively.