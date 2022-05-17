Gold jumps ₹388; silver rallies ₹1,046

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,825 per ounce. File | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf

Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday jumped ₹388 to ₹50,282 per 10 gram, reflecting rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities .

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at ₹49,894 per 10 gram.

Silver also rallied by ₹1,046 to ₹60,957 per kg from ₹59,911 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,825 per ounce and silver was marginally lower at $20.96 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.13% up at $1,825 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices rebounded supported by weaker dollar despite firm U.S. bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC securities.