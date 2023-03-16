Gold jumps ₹380; silver declines ₹90

March 16, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price jumped ₹380 to ₹57,450 per 10 grams in the National Capital on March 16 amid gains in rates of the precious metal overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ₹57,070 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined ₹90 to ₹66,535 per kilogramme.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹57,450 per 10 grams, up ₹380 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst-Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,922 per ounce while silver was flat at $21.61 per ounce.

Comex Gold prices slightly up in Asian trading hours on Thursday as troubles at Swiss lender Credit Suisse renewed concern of a banking crisis worldwide and investors moved towards the safe-haven metal, Mr. Gandhi said.

