Gold jumps ₹350; silver zooms ₹650

Gold price jumped ₹350 to ₹60,600 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rally in precious metals prices overseas, according to HDFC Securities.
The yellow metal had closed at ₹60,250 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
Silver also zoomed ₹650 to ₹73,550 per kg.
"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,600/10gram, up Rs 350 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.
In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at $1,976 per ounce and $23.84 per ounce, respectively.
Weakness in the U.S. dollar and expectation of a pause in the U.S. Fed reserve policy tightening campaign boosted the precious metal's appeal, Mr. Gandhi said.
