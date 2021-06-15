Markets

Gold jumps ₹ 303, silver gains ₹ 134

PTI New Delhi 15 June 2021 16:34 IST
Updated: 15 June 2021 16:34 IST

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose ₹ 303 to ₹ 47,853 per 10 grams reflecting overnight recovery in the global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 47,550 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹ 134 to ₹ 70,261 per kg, from ₹ 70,127 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $ 1,864.50 per ounce and $ 27.65 per ounce, respectively.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices fluctuated as the market is awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

