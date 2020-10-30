Gold jumps ₹ 268; silver gains ₹ 1,623

Gold in the national capital rose ₹ 268 to ₹ 50,812 per 10 grams on Friday following recovery in international prices of precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

The metal had closed at ₹ 50,544 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also witnessed increased buying as it gained ₹ 1,623 to ₹ 60,700 per kg from ₹ 59,077 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,873 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.32 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded up on the dollar decline and delay in US stimulus package,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.