Gold jumps ₹ 268; silver gains ₹ 1,623

Gold in the national capital rose ₹ 268 to ₹ 50,812 per 10 grams on Friday following recovery in international prices of precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.
The metal had closed at ₹ 50,544 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
Silver also witnessed increased buying as it gained ₹ 1,623 to ₹ 60,700 per kg from ₹ 59,077 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,873 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.32 per ounce.
“Gold prices traded up on the dollar decline and delay in US stimulus package,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath