Gold jumps ₹264; silver climbs ₹362

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by ₹264 to ₹45,123 per 10 gram with recovery in global precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹44,859 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹362 to ₹58,825 per kg from ₹58,463 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined 13 paise to 74.19 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,739 per ounce and silver traded flat at $22.26 per ounce.

"Gold prices pared some of the previous losses on Wednesday after falling to seven-week lows," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, gold prices traded steady after inching lower in the previous session, weighed by a rise in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.