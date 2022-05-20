Markets

Gold jumps ₹231; silver rallies ₹585

Customers looking at gold ornaments at a shop in Vijayawada.

Customers looking at gold ornaments at a shop in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped ₹231 to ₹50,608 per 10 grams in line with a jump in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at ₹50,377 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied ₹585 to ₹61,657 per kg from ₹61,072 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,845 per ounce and silver was flat at $21.92 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.23% up at $1,845 per ounce on Friday. Gold prices kept firm trading with dollar decline and fall in U.S. bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
gold and precious material
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2022 6:57:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-jumps-231-silver-rallies-585/article65439569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY