Gold jumps ₹231; silver rallies ₹585

Customers looking at gold ornaments at a shop in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped ₹231 to ₹50,608 per 10 grams in line with a jump in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at ₹50,377 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied ₹585 to ₹61,657 per kg from ₹61,072 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,845 per ounce and silver was flat at $21.92 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.23% up at $1,845 per ounce on Friday. Gold prices kept firm trading with dollar decline and fall in U.S. bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.