Gold jumps ₹191 on positive global trends

Gold prices on December 24 jumped ₹191 to ₹39,239 per 10 gram in the national capital following rally in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.
Silver also zoomed ₹943 to ₹47,146 per kg compared to the previous close of ₹46,203 per kg.
Gold had on Monday closed at ₹39,048 per 10 gram.
“Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi witnessed pre-Christmas rally by rallying up by ₹191 on festival demand along with rally in global prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
In the international market, gold prices traded with gains at $1,491 per ounce and silver at $17.60 per ounce.
“Global investors have opted for safer option to park their funds ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays eyeing economic and political uncertainties,” he added.
