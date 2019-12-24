Gold jumps ₹191 on positive global trends

Markets

Representational image.

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf

Gold prices jumped ₹191 to ₹39,239 per 10 gram; Silver zoomed ₹943 to ₹47,146 per kg

Gold prices on December 24 jumped ₹191 to ₹39,239 per 10 gram in the national capital following rally in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also zoomed ₹943 to ₹47,146 per kg compared to the previous close of ₹46,203 per kg.

Gold had on Monday closed at ₹39,048 per 10 gram.

“Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi witnessed pre-Christmas rally by rallying up by ₹191 on festival demand along with rally in global prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold prices traded with gains at $1,491 per ounce and silver at $17.60 per ounce.

“Global investors have opted for safer option to park their funds ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays eyeing economic and political uncertainties,” he added.

