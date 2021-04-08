Gold jumps ₹ 182; silver zooms ₹ 725

Gold rose by ₹ 182 to ₹ 45,975 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday following gains in the international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the metal had closed at ₹ 45,793 per 10 gram.

Silver also witnessed increased buying and jumped ₹ 725 to ₹ 66,175 per kg from the previous close of ₹ 65,450 per kg.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were up by ₹ 182 with gains in COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices." In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,744 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.30 per ounce.