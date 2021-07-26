Gold jumps ₹169, silver rallies ₹396

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,584 per 10 grams.

Gold in the national capital on July 26 gained ₹169 to ₹46,753 per 10 gram with recovery in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,584 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied ₹396 to ₹66,080 per kilogram from ₹65,684 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 4 paise to 74.44 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on July 26.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at $25.32 per ounce.

“Gold prices got support from soft dollar index and fall in U.S. treasury yields,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, vice president- commodities research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Gold prices edged higher, amidst fall in U.S. yields and concerns over rising Delta variant cases, with investors turning their attention to the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting this week.”