Gold jumps ₹160; silver climbs ₹220

March 03, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price jumped ₹160 to ₹55,940 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a rise in rates of the precious metal in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at ₹55,780 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also climbed ₹220 to ₹64,700 per kilogram.

"Comex gold prices edged higher in the Asian trading hours on Friday," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold and silver were quoting higher at $1,843 per ounce and $21.03 per ounce.

"The gold was trading in the green tracking overseas markets. However, the upside was capped as the rupee gained against the dollar this Friday," Sriram Iyer, Senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, said.