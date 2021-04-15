Gold jumps ₹ 159; silver gains ₹ 206

New Delhi

15 April 2021 15:54 IST

Gold jumped ₹ 159 to ₹ 46,301 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday reflecting recovery in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 46,142 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹ 206 to ₹ 67,168 per kilogram from ₹ 66,962 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,745 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 25.52 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher on dollar decline," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.