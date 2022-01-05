Gold jumps ₹ 154, silver rallies ₹ 352

In the international market, gold was trading with gains.

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday jumped ₹ 154 to ₹ 46,969 per 10 grams amid a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹ 46,815 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied ₹ 352 to ₹ 60,725 per kg, from ₹ 60,373 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,816 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 22.92 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded firm, with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at $ 1,816 per ounce on Wednesday." Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Gold prices inched higher as surge in COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant that could threaten global economic recovery increased the panic in market boosting appeal for demand for the safe-haven metal."