Gold jumps ₹129; silver declines ₹120

Gold in the national capital on October 12 rose by ₹129 to ₹46,286 per 10 gram amid rally in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹46,157 per 10 gram.

In contrast, silver dipped ₹120 to ₹60,369 per kilogram from ₹60,489 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 6 paise to 75.42 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on October 12.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,757 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.56 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.19% up at $1,757 per ounce on Tuesday,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.


