Gold jumps ₹ 119; silver zooms ₹ 1,408

New Delhi

30 June 2020 17:47 IST

Gold in the national capital jumped ₹ 119 to ₹ 49,306 per 10 gram on Tuesday following rise in international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold prices had closed at ₹ 49,187 per 10 gram.

Silver also rose by ₹ 1,408 to ₹ 49,483 per kg from ₹ 48,075 per kg on Monday.

In the international market, gold traded with gains at USD 1,773 per ounce and silver at USD 17.86 per ounce.

“Gold prices continued upside on Tuesday on weak global cues which fetched safe-haven interest from the investors,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.