Gold jumps ₹114; Silver declines ₹319

February 13, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price jumped ₹114 to ₹56,982 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹56,868 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, declined ₹319 to ₹66,802 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,982 per 10 gram, up ₹114 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading flat at $1,863.10 per ounce and silver quoted lower at $21.97 per ounce.

Comex gold prices traded flat in Asian trading hours on Monday. Gold prices should consolidate in limited range of $1,850-1,875 per ounce before U.S. CPI data, Mr. Gandhi said.