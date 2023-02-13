ADVERTISEMENT

Gold jumps ₹114; Silver declines ₹319

February 13, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

In the overseas market, gold was trading flat at $1,863.10 per ounce and silver quoted lower at $21.97 per ounce

PTI

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold price jumped ₹114 to ₹56,982 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹56,868 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, declined ₹319 to ₹66,802 per kilogram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,982 per 10 gram, up ₹114 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading flat at $1,863.10 per ounce and silver quoted lower at $21.97 per ounce.

Comex gold prices traded flat in Asian trading hours on Monday. Gold prices should consolidate in limited range of $1,850-1,875 per ounce before U.S. CPI data, Mr. Gandhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US