28 October 2021
Gold jumps ₹ 112; silver declines ₹ 203
Updated: 28 October 2021 16:20 IST
Gold in the national capital on Thursday rose by ₹ 112 to ₹ 47,050 per 10 gram in-line with a recovery in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹ 46,938 per 10 gram.
In contrast, silver slipped ₹ 203 to ₹ 63,767 per kilogram from ₹ 63,970 per kilogram in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at $ 1,803 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 24.12 per ounce.
"Gold prices recovered paring previous losses with lower US bond yields and mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
