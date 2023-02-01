ADVERTISEMENT

Gold jumps ₹1,090; Silver zooms ₹1,947 amid strong global cues

February 01, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - New Delhi

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher.

PTI

A woman selects bangles at a jewellery showroom in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold price jumped ₹1,090 to ₹57,942 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rally in rates of precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at ₹56,852 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed ₹1,947 to ₹69,897 per kg from ₹67,950 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at a record high of ₹57,942 per 10 grams, up ₹1,090 per 10 grams," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,923 per ounce while silver was down at $23.27 per ounce.

Comex spot gold price was trading at $1,923 per ounce against its previous close. Gold prices posted their third straight monthly gain, helped by an overall weaker dollar and expectations around slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the analyst said.

