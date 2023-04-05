ADVERTISEMENT

Gold jumps ₹1,025 to touch life-time high level; silver zooms ₹1,810

April 05, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - New Delhi

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting higher.

PTI

A salesman arranges a gold necklace in a display case inside a jewellery showroom in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold price rallied ₹1,025 to touch a life-time high of ₹61,080 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹60,055 per 10 grams.

Silver also zoomed ₹1,810 to ₹73,950 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹61,080 per 10 grams, up ₹1,025 per 10 grams.

"In domestic market gold prices crossed the ₹61,000 level per 10 grams to a fresh life-time high," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting higher at $2,027 per ounce and $24.04 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices rallied in Asian trading hours on Wednesday and have surged more than 1.80% since March 2022 amid data showing lower than estimated U.S. jobs openings.

Additionally, U.S. Dollar index and bond yields declined post U.S. macro data which boosted bullish sentiment in bullion, Mr. Gandhi said.

