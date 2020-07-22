Gold hits new record high of ₹ 50,920 per 10 gm; silver also glitters

Gold prices in the national capital hit a new record high rising ₹ 430 to ₹ 50,920 per 10 gram on Wednesday, reflecting gains in the international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, gold had closed at ₹ 50,490 per 10 gram.
Silver was also in huge demand as its prices zoomed ₹ 2,550 to ₹ 60,400 per kg, from ₹ 57,850 per kg on Tuesday.
“Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi hit a new record high rallying by ₹ 430, reflecting gains in international prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,855 per ounce and silver at USD 21.80 per ounce.
Gold witnessed sharp buying with spot international prices rallying above USD 1,850 per ounce on Wednesday, he added.
“Surge in coronavirus cases in the US has boosted safe-haven demand for the precious metals,” Patel said.
